BRIEF-AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
Feb 11 Mapfre SA
* Spain's Mapfre says 2014 net profit rose 6.9 percent from a year earlier to 845 million euros ($955.36 million). Source text for Eikon: [ID:bit.ly/1Akrzrd] Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8845 euros) (Reporting By Jose Elias Rodriguez; Writing by Paul Day)
* AERCAP SIGNS LEASE AGREEMENT WITH AUSTRIAN AIRLINES FOR 777 AIRCRAFT
NEW DELHI, May 3 India's cabinet has taken significant decisions on the country's banking sector, Finance Minister Arun Jaitley said, declining to give further details, saying it needed a Presidential accord.