BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
LIMA Dec 5 Shares in Maple Energy Plc dropped 22.22 percent on the Lima bourse on Friday after lenders to its Peruvian units issued a default notice. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
April 17 The following are the top stories on the New York Times business pages. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.