BRIEF-Endurance Technologies enters into license, technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
* Co entered into license and technical assistance agreement with BWI North America Inc
(Udpates share decline, adds context, details)
By Ursula Scollo
LIMA Dec 5 Shares in Maple Energy Plc dropped 33.33 percent on the Lima bourse on Friday after its Peruvian units defaulted on payments to creditors.
Maple Energy shares traded in Lima at $0.012 on Friday at 12:30(17:30 GMT).
The company said in a statement on Thursday that its ethanol and biofuels businesses had received a notice of event of default from its creditors.
The company, which has assets and operations in Peru, had been seeking to sell its local units. A deal with Peru's biggest construction firm fell apart last month.
Maple Energry reported a net loss of $20.5 million in the first half of 2014.
Maple Energy produces and explores natural gas and oil and is developing an ethanol and biomass project in Peru. (Reporting By Ursula Scollo; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Alan Crosby)
