Nov 25 Canadian meat packer Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it would cut 400 jobs, after pushing back its timeline for hitting a key profitability target last month.

The company said on Wednesday the majority of the job cuts would be completed by the end of 2015 and the rest in 2016.

Reuters reported the job cuts on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto and Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Kirti Pandey)