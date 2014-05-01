May 1 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a larger quarterly net loss on Thursday, due to higher costs and restructuring charges.

Net loss for the first quarter rose to C$132 million ($120.3 million), or 95 Canadian cents per share, from C$14.7 million, or 11 Canadian cents, a year ago.

($1 = 1.0975 Canadian Dollars) (Reporting By Euan Rocha in Toronto and Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)