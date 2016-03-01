UPDATE 6-Under fire at home, Trump wins warm welcome in Saudi
March 1 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit, compared with a year-ago loss, helped by improved margins in its prepared meats business.
The company posted a net profit of C$33.3 million ($24.6 million), or 24 Canadian cents per share, for the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31.
It lost C$28.2 million, or 20 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf, which has now posted a profit in only three of the past 12 quarters, said revenue rose nearly 10 percent to C$873.1 million in the latest quarter. ($1 = C$1.35) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
