BRIEF-Becton Dickinson announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations
* BD announces commencement of exchange offers and consent solicitations for C. R. Bard Inc notes
April 30 Maple Leaf Foods reported a quarterly profit on an adjusted basis due to lower operating costs as the Canadian meat processor worked through a plan to replace older meat plants.
Net loss from continuing operations narrowed to C$2.8 million ($2.41 million), or 2 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from C$124.6 million, or 89 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
The company, one of Canada's biggest pork processors, reported an adjusted earnings of 5 Canadian cents per share.
Total sales rose nearly 10 percent to C$780.2 million. ($1 = C$1.2036) (Reporting by Sneha Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Joyjeet Das)
* Priced placement of up to 8.3 million units of company at $0.30 per unit for gross proceeds of approximately $2.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: