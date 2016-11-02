UPDATE 2-Ford to cut North America, Asia salaried workers by 10 pct - source
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
Nov 2 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a 70.4 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its prepared meats business.
Net earnings rose to C$31.8 million ($23.8 million), or 23 Canadian cents per share, in the third quarter, from C$18.7 million, or 13 Canadian cents, a year earlier.
Maple Leaf's total sales rose 4.1 percent to C$852.1 million. ($1 = C$1.34) (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba and Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru)
* Move could put Ford in Trump's firing line (Adds context, background)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_05162017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu, Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha at an event in New Delhi. 11:00 am: Civil Aviation Minister P. A. Gajapathi Raju at an event in Mumbai. 11:45 am: Future