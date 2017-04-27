BA cancels flights from London's Heathrow, Gatwick after IT outage
LONDON, May 27 British Airways said it had cancelled all flights from London's Heathrow and Gatwick airports scheduled before 1700 GMT on Saturday due to a global computer outage.
April 27 Meat-packaging company Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit, driven by increased retail sales in Canada and higher exports.
The Canada-based company, whose brands include Schneiders and namesake Maple Leaf, said adjusted operating earnings rose 10 percent to C$59 million ($43 million) in the first quarter ended March 31.
Maple Leaf, which is Canada's biggest pork processor, is on a hunt for acquisitions in the United States, after years spent upgrading old factories and shedding business lines.
In February, the company bought U.S.-based Lightlife Foods Inc, a manufacturer of plant-based protein foods, for $140 million, Maple Leaf's first material deal since 2004.
The company said on Thursday its net earnings fell 28.8 percent to C$30.1 million, or 22 Canadian cents per share, from a year earlier, hurt by restructuring charges.
On an adjusted basis, Maple Leaf earned 33 Canadian cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate by 3 Canadian cents.
The company's sales rose 1.8 percent to C$811.2 million.
($1 = C$1.36) (Reporting by Ahmed Farhatha in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin Paxton and Maju Samuel)
