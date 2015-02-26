BRIEF-Daqo New Energy Q1 earnings per basic ADS $2.18
* Daqo New Energy announces unaudited first quarter 2017 results
Feb 26 Canadian meat processor Maple Leaf Foods reported a smaller quarterly loss on Thursday, as it works through a plan to close older packing plants.
Net loss from continuing operations in the fourth quarter was C$23 million, or 16 Canadian cents per share, down from C$47.9 million, or 34 Canadian cents, a year ago. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba)
LONDON, May 9 A raft of well-received updates and a recovery in resources stocks helped European shares rebound early on Tuesday from the previous session's slight losses, although shares in Micro Focus dropped.