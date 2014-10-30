Oct 30 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods Inc reported a slightly bigger quarterly loss on higher charges related to modernizing some of its meat plants.

The company reported a wider net loss from continuing operations of C$26.7, or 19 Canadian cents per share for the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with C$24.5, or 18 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.

Maple Leaf Foods, which is one of Canada's biggest pork processors, said total sales rose 8.2 percent to C$820 million.

