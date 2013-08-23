BRIEF-Crown Resorts enters equity swap for its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
Aug 23 Canadian food processor Maple Leaf Foods said it agreed to sell its biodiesel business to Darling International Inc, a food waste recycling company, for about C$645 million ($613.6 million) in cash.
The rendering and biodiesel business, Rothsay, operates six rendering plants in Manitoba, Ontario, Quebec and Nova Scotia and a biodiesel facility in Quebec, Maple Leaf said.
* Entered into a cash-settled equity swap in respect of its shareholding in Melco Crown Entertainment Limited
* Laureate Education Inc says board appointed Eilif Serck-Hanssen as president, chief administrative officer - SEC filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ovNgly) Further company coverage:
* To pay $110 mln to settle lawsuit over retail sales practices