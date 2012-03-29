March 29 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it will open a facility in Puslinch, Ontario that will operate as the company's prepared meats distribution hub for central and eastern Canada.

The company said it is seeking regulatory approvals to begin construction, with the aim of starting this spring.

The distribution centre, which will be built and owned by a third-party investor and leased by Maple Leaf Foods, will be commissioned in the first half of 2013.

Puslinch is a small rural township in Wellington county, southwestern Ontario, with a population of about 7000 people.

The meat packer and baker is in a process of closing older meat plants while modernizing others as part of a multi-year plan to boost earnings.

Maple's shares closed at C$11.74 on Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.