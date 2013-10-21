Oct 21 Maple Leaf Foods Inc is not signaling with the potential sale of its 90 percent stake in Canada Bread Company Ltd that Maple Leaf itself is for sale, Chief Executive Michael McCain said on Monday.

"This is a core decision that we've made to consider the alternative of operating an integrated, multi-line business, including our bakery business, or a mono-line protein business," McCain said, responding to an analyst's question about whether Maple Leaf is saying it is for sale. "The answer to that is a very unequivocal 'no.'"