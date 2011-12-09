TORONTO Two of Canada's largest telecom and media companies will take control of the lucrative Toronto sports empire that owns the NHL's Maple Leafs in a C$1.32 billion deal that brings more premium content to their competing sports channels.

Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan said on Friday it is selling its 79.5 stake in Maple Leaf Sports and Entertainment, which owns a prized collection of some of the most valuable sports teams and properties in Canada's largest city.

Rogers Communications and BCE, parent of Bell Canada, will evenly divide a 75 percent stake, while Larry Tanenbaum and his firm Kilmer Sports Inc, which already own the remaining 20.5 percent, will raise their stake to 25 percent.

"We believe it is strategically positive to control content-producing assets like MLSE," said Desjardins analyst Maher Yaghi in a note to clients. "Splitting the cost between these two large enterprises is also positive, as it lowers the risk profile of the acquisition."

MLSE owns the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs, one of the richest sports franchises in North America. In a city where hockey is king, the team has a deep, loyal fan base that pay top dollar for sold-out home games even though the Leafs haven't won the Stanley Cup, the NHL's championship trophy, since 1967.

The group's other properties are the National Basketball Association's Raptors and the Air Canada Centre, the downtown arena in which the two teams play. It also has other sporting franchises, and related broadcasting assets and properties.

Rogers, Canada's biggest wireless company and owner of the Toronto Blue Jays baseball club, wanted a piece of MLSE to enhance the premium content offered through its Sportsnet media stable. By the same token, BCE's participation reflects a desire to lock up more sports programming for its TSN sports channel.

The consent of Tanenbaum, who had the right of first refusal on any offer, was pivotal. It was not immediately clear how much Tanenbaum is paying for the 4.5 percent he gets out the deal.

Tanenbaum will remain chair of MLSE, as well as a governor of the NHL, the NBA and Major League Soccer.

The transactions are expected to close in mid-2012 following required regulatory and league approvals, all four parties said in separate statements.

In September, Teachers, one of Canada's largest pension fund managers, acquired TD Capital's minority stake in MLSE for an undisclosed amount, boosting its interest to nearly 80 percent. It said the move was aimed at ultimately improving its chances of completing a sale of its entire holding.

The franchise had reportedly caught the interest of strategic and private equity players, drawn to the big revenues generated by the Maple Leafs, and to a lesser extent by the Raptors, even though both teams have failed to reach the playoffs in recent years.

Shares of Rogers Communications shed 0.73 percent to C$36.68 on Friday, while BCE shares edged 0.1 percent higher to C$40.64.

(Reporting By Euan Rocha, Frank McGurty, Alastair Sharp and Julie Gordon)