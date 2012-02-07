Air Canada plane makes emergency landing without injuries in Seattle
SEATTLE An Air Canada jet made an emergency landing at Seattle-Tacoma International Airport on Thursday and passengers were safely evacuated, according to an airport spokesman.
Feb 7 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it will shut its further-processed poultry plant in Ayr, Ontario and merge the operations into its Brantford and Mississauga facilities there, resulting in a loss of 100 jobs.
The meat packer and baker, which is closing older meat plants while modernizing others as part of a multi-year plan to boost earnings, will close the Ayr facility in May.
The company said it plans to invest about C$6.5 million in the Mississauga and Brantford facilities to support the production transfers.
Maple Leaf, whose U.S. rivals include Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and Hormel, said it expects to take about C$5.6 million in restructuring costs before taxes.
Shares of Maple Leaf closed at C$11.16 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
OTTAWA Canada on Wednesday unveiled plans for one of the biggest hikes in military spending in its recent history, acting less than two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump demanded that NATO members ramp up defense expenditures.