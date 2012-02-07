Feb 7 Canada's Maple Leaf Foods Inc said it will shut its further-processed poultry plant in Ayr, Ontario and merge the operations into its Brantford and Mississauga facilities there, resulting in a loss of 100 jobs.

The meat packer and baker, which is closing older meat plants while modernizing others as part of a multi-year plan to boost earnings, will close the Ayr facility in May.

The company said it plans to invest about C$6.5 million in the Mississauga and Brantford facilities to support the production transfers.

Maple Leaf, whose U.S. rivals include Tyson Foods, Smithfield Foods and Hormel, said it expects to take about C$5.6 million in restructuring costs before taxes.

Shares of Maple Leaf closed at C$11.16 on Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange.