WINNIPEG, Manitoba Nov 1 Maple Leaf Foods , one of Canada's biggest hog processors and bakers, is buying distressed hog producer Puratone Corporation to secure its supplies as farmers struggle to manage heavy losses.

Maple Leaf will pay C$42 million ($42 million) for Puratone, based in the western Canadian province of Manitoba, in a deal expected to close within a month, Maple Leaf said on Thursday.