TORONTO May 2 Canada's Competition Bureau won't
challenge a proposal by BCE Inc and Rogers
Communication Inc to acquire a majority stake in Maple
Leaf Sports and Entertainment for C$1.32 billion ($1.33
billion).
The two media companies agreed in December to acquire most
of Ontario Teachers Pension Plan's 79.5 percent stake in MLSE,
the owner of the National Hockey League's Toronto Maple Leafs
and a stable of other sports assets.
The bureau, an independent federal agency, said on Wednesday
it issued a "no action letter" to BCE and Rogers indicating it
won't block the deal, though it reserves the right to reconsider
its position within a year of the deal's closing.
In a separate statement BCE said it expected the deal close
in the middle of the year, pending approvals from the Canadian
Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission and sports
leagues in which MLSE has franchises.
As part of the deal, Rogers and BCE, the parent of Bell
Canada, will evenly divide a 75 percent stake. Larry Tanenbaum
and his firm Kilmer Sports Inc, which already own 20.5 percent
of MLSE, will raise their stake to 25 percent.
The Maple Leafs, ranked by Forbes magazine as the most
valuable NHL team at $521 million, is MLSE's crown jewel.
Its portfolio also features the National Basketball
Association's Toronto Raptors, Major League Soccer's Toronto FC
and the Air Canada Centre, the downtown arena in which the Leafs
and Raptors play. It includes other sporting franchises, and
related broadcasting assets and properties.
The deal brings Rogers, Canada's biggest wireless company
and owner of Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays, more
premium content to feature on its Sportsnet media stable. BCE
locks up more sports programming for its TSN channel.
In a statement on Wednesday, the Competition Bureau said it
heard a number of serious concerns from market participants
about the negative impact that the deal could have on both the
broadcasting industry and consumers.
"The commissioner is actively reviewing these concerns and
will not hesitate to take action should she determine that there
has been a violation of the Act," the statement said.