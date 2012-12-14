SINGAPORE Dec 14 Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd,
a firm owned by state investor Temasek, has hired major
investment banks to manage an initial public offering next year
of a real estate investment trust that would have only Chinese
assets and raise $1 billion, IFR reported.
Mapletree hired Citigroup, DBS, Goldman
Sachs and HSBC to advise on the deal that will
come to the market in the first half of next year, IFR, a
Thomson Reuters publication reported.
The REIT will contain office and retail properties in China
and will be listed on the Singapore Exchange.
Mapletree owns and manages S$20 billion ($16.3 billion) of
office, logistics, industrial, residential, retail and mixed-use
properties across Asia as of March 2012 including VivoCity which
is Singapore's biggest shopping mall, the investor says on its
website.