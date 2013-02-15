BRIEF-EUROXX SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016
* SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text : http://bit.ly/2qNuGWz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
(Changes day in first sentence to Friday from Monday)
HONG KONG Feb 15 Mapletree Greater China Commercial Trust disclosed details on Friday of an up to $1.3 billion initial public offering, the largest ever for a real estate investment trust in Singapore, hoping to lure investors with high-yielding securities.
The trust is offering about 1.73 million units in a range of S$0.88-0.93 each, putting the total deal at up to S$1.61 billion ($1.3 billion), according to a prospectus of the IPO.
The REIT owns office and retail developments in China and Festival Walk, an upmarket shopping center in Hong Kong's Kowloon area. It is controlled by Mapletree Investments Pte Ltd, which is owned by Singapore state investor Temasek.
Citigroup, DBS, Goldman Sachs and HSBC were hired to manage the offering. ($1 = 1.2354 Singapore dollars) (Reporting by Elzio Barreto and Daniel Stanton of IFR; Editing by Michael Flaherty)
* SAYS WILL NOT PAY DIVIDEND FOR FY 2016 Source text : http://bit.ly/2qNuGWz Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
FRANKFURT, June 2 The European Central Bank has rejected a staff appeal against the handpicking of President Mario Draghi's policy adviser, batting back the most high-profile challenge to date to hiring practices at the top of the euro zone's mightiest institution.