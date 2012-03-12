SINGAPORE, March 12 Singapore's Mapletree Logistics Trust said it acquired a portfolio of seven dry warehouse facilities in Japan from Goodman Japan Ltd for a total of 17.5 billion yen ($213 million).

The seven warehouses are located within key logistics hubs across Japan in the Hokkaido, Greater Tokyo, Nagoya and Osaka regions, and have a total gross floor area of 124,300 square metres.

"Demand for large, high quality logistics facilities in Japan has been on the rise after the earthquake last year as firms seek to improve supply chain management and crisis management capabilities," Mapletree Logistics said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 82.3550 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Charmian Kok; Editing by Anshuman Daga)