Nov 20 MapR, which sells software for analyzing big data, named Dan Alter as its first chief financial officer as it prepares for a possible initial public offering.

Alter helped to take Ikanos Communications Inc and Silicon Image Inc public as CFO.

John Schroeder, co-founder and chief executive of MapR, said the company - whose customers include Cisco Systems Inc and comScore Inc - would consider an IPO.

"We are preparing the company for that," he told Reuters. "That's something we would entertain over the next couple of years."