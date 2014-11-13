MOSCOW Nov 13 Russian email-to-online-gaming
group Mail.ru said on Thursday it had acquired
MAPS.ME, a maps and navigation service for mobile devices, to
help expand its global audience.
Mail.ru, majority-owned by Russia's richest man Alisher
Usmanov, had announced plans to expand in foreign markets in
October 2012 and launched the my.com brand, which now offers an
email service for mobile phones, as well as chat and games.
"Maps along with email and social networks are the products
that have seen increased interest from mobile users, this is
where we see a lot of potential," Dmitry Grishin, chief
executive of Mail.ru, told Reuters.
MAPS.ME provides applications for popular mobile operating
systems, Google's Android, Apple Inc's iOS
and BlackBerry.
The apps offer detailed "crowdsourced" offline maps for
mobile devices, based on open data with basic services provided
free. The application has been installed more than 7 million
times since its 2011 release, including in Russia, the United
States, Germany, Italy, and China, Mail.Ru said.
Financial details of the deal were not disclosed. A source
familiar with the terms said the transaction was worth more than
$10 million.
(Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by David Holmes)