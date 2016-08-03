(Adds earnings comparison, stock movement)
HOUSTON Aug 3 Marathon Oil Corp said on
Wednesday its quarterly loss shrank, beating Wall Street's
expectations, as international oil production helped offset
declines in U.S. output.
The company posted a second-quarter net loss of $170
million, or 20 cents per share, compared with a net loss of $386
million, or 57 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Excluding one-time items, the company lost 23 cents per
share.
By that measure, analysts expected a loss of 24 cents per
share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Production rose in the company's international division
thanks to ramp-ups in the United Kingdom and Equatorial Guinea.
Still, overall production fell 1 percent to 384,000 barrels of
oil equivalent per say due to slumps in North American output.
Shares of Marathon fell about 1 percent to $13.30 in
after-hours trading on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Ernest Scheyder; Editing by Chris Reese and
Leslie Adler)