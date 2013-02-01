* Marathon now owner of refinery with deadly past under BP
HOUSTON, Feb 1 Marathon Petroleum Corp
on Friday closed its $2.4 billion acquisition of BP Plc's
Texas City, Texas, refinery, both companies said.
Marathon also said that the 451,000 barrels-per-day plant,
the site of a deadly explosion in 2005 that killed 15 people,
will be renamed the Galveston Bay refinery. Marathon already
owns an 80,000 bpd refinery in Texas City.
BP announced in early 2011 that it would sell the Texas City
plant as well as its California refinery to focus its refining
operations on plants in Indiana, Ohio and Washington State with
access to cheap Canadian heavy crude.
In October, Marathon said it would buy the refinery -- which
is about $589 million of the total price -- as well as
inventory, three intrastate natural gas liquids pipelines, four
terminals and other assets.
BP paid more than $3 billion to settle lawsuits, cover fine
sand upgrade the refinery in the years after the blast.
