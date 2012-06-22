GLOBAL MARKETS-Comey testimony lifts U.S. shares; euro dips after ECB
June 22 Marathon Oil Corp, a U.S. oil and natural gas company, said on Friday it will explore for oil and gas off Gabon as part of a project operated by France's Total SA.
Marathon, based in Houston, will take a 21.25 percent interest in the Diaba license located off the southern coast of Gabon. Marathon last operated in Gabon in 2009.
Exploration drilling is planned for the first quarter of 2013.
The farmout agreement with Total is expected to close in the third quarter, pending necessary approvals, Marathon said.
