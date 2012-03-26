HOUSTON, March 26 Marathon Oil Corp on Monday raised its production forecast for the Bakken formation in North Dakota.

The company's wells in the Bakken have shown "a very strong performance," Clarence Cazalot, Marathon's chief executive officer told the Howard Weil Energy Conference.

Marathon now expects 2012 Bakken output to average 27,500 barrels oil equivalent per day (boed) and 38,000 boed by 2016, up 15 percent increase from its previous 33,000 boed projection.

The company's production from the Bakken is about 95 percent crude oil, Marathon said.

Shares of Marathon were up 0.12 percent at $32.48 in midday trading on the New York Stock Exchange.