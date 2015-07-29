VIENNA, July 29 Houston-based Marathon Oil and Austrian energy group OMV returned seven offshore oil and gas exploration licenses to Croatia, an OMV spokesman said on Wednesday, as a slump in oil prices forces the oil industry to cut investment.

Croatia had awarded the licenses to the consortium of the two companies in January, with Marathon as the operator holding a 60-percent stake and OMV the rest.

A source familiar with the matter also said that uncertainties about the exact border line between Croatia and Montenegro had also affected the planning of the blocs.

Two other licenses in the January round had gone to INA and one to a consortium of Italy's ENI and London-based Medoilgas. (Reporting by Shadia Nasralla; Editing by Christoph Steitz)