May 28 Marathon Petroleum's Garyville, Louisiana, refinery experienced a power outage after a storm that knocked out electricity for more than 1,000 residents, according to a local official.

The area was issued a tornado warning at 5:30 a.m. and experienced heavy winds, said Paige Falgoust, communications director at the St. James Parish Emergency Preparedness Office.

The refinery was partially shut, according to local media reports earlier. The company said it is evaluating the impact of the storm on the 490,000 barrel-a-day refinery. (Reporting By Jessica Resnick-Ault; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)