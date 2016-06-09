WASHINGTON, June 9 A subsidiary of Marathon
Petroleum Corp will spend about $334.6 million on
pollution abatement at refineries in five states and pay a
$326,500 civil penalty, the Justice Department and Environmental
Protection Agency said on Thursday.
The agencies said Ohio-based subsidiary Marathon Petroleum
Co will spend $319 million to install state-of-the-art Flare Gas
Recovery Systems and $15.55 million on projects to reduce air
pollution at three facilities.
They said the settlement was filed Thursday in U.S. District
Court in Detroit and amends a 2012 consent decree involving the
company's flares.
