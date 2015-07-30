July 30 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp said it authorized an additional $2 billion share buyback, a day after it raised its quarterly dividend by 7 cents to 32 cents.

Net income attributable to the company fell to $826 million, or $1.51 per share, for the quarter ended June 30 from $855 million, or $1.48 per share, a year earlier.

The company's total revenue and other income fell 23.6 percent to $20.58 billion. (Reporting By Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian)