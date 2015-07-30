* 2nd-qtr profit $1.51/share vs est. $1.76

* Refining margin $14.84/barrel vs $16.02 year earlier

* Company to buy back additional $2 bln shares

* Shares fall as much as 5 pct (Adds details on crude prices, analyst comments; updates shares)

By Swetha Gopinath and Sneha Banerjee

July 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp's quarterly refining margins fell as the company did not benefit from the slump in oil prices mainly due to its big exposure to the U.S. Midwest, where crude prices are relatively higher.

The company, which reported a bigger-than-expected loss for the second quarter, said its gross refining margin declined to $14.84 per barrel from $16.02, a year earlier.

Marathon Petroleum's shares fell as much as 5 percent on Thursday.

Light Louisiana Sweet crude at the U.S. Gulf coast was an average $5 per barrel costlier than U.S. benchmark West Texas Intermediate in the quarter compared with about $2.50 a year earlier.

"If you look at the differentials, Marathon has paid more (for crude) than what it did last year," Morningstar analyst Allen Good said.

Rival Valero Energy Corp reported a better-than-expected quarterly profit on Thursday as its refining margin rose to $13.71 per barrel from $9.84.

Marathon Petroleum said it was hurt by "less favorable product price realizations compared to the spot market reference prices and less favorable crude oil acquisition costs."

Crack spreads in the U.S. Midwest are trailing those in other regions of the country, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brad Heffern said.

Crack spreads - the difference between crude oil and prices of refined products - have risen across the United States as crude prices have halved since June 2014 due to a supply glut.

Marathon Petroleum also announced an additional $2 billion share buyback program on Thursday. The company said it had bought back $408 million of shares in the second quarter under the $2 billion buyback plan it had announced in July last year.

Marathon Petroleum said this month it would acquire MarkWest Energy Partners LP for $15.6 billion to enter the natural gas processing business.

Net income attributable to Marathon Petroleum declined 3 percent to $826 million, or $1.51 per share, in the quarter ended June 30.

Analysts on average had expected a profit of $1.76 per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Marathon Petroleum's total revenue and other income fell 23.6 percent to $20.58 billion.

The company's shares were down 4.2 percent at $53.44 in afternoon trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Up to Wednesday's close, the stock had risen more than 40 percent in the past 12 months. (Additional reporting by Manya Venkatesh in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Kirti Pandey)