Feb 3 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp said its pipeline unit would increase dividends at a slower-than-expected pace this year as a fall in volumes of natural gas and natural gas liquids weighs on cash flows.

While refiners have enjoyed higher margins due to a prolonged slump in crude oil prices, master limited partnerships, which hold energy infrastructure assets, are seeing cash flows shrink due to weak commodity prices.

Marathon Petroleum's unit, MPLX LP, said it would cut its 2016 distribution growth target to 12-15 percent from 25 percent.

Marathon Petroleum shares fell as much as 9 percent to a two-year low of $36.72 as investors ignored its better-than-expected quarterly profit. MPLX shares slumped 18 percent to $23.99 on Wednesday.

The cut in the distribution rate was negative given that MPLX closed its $15.63 billion purchase of natural gas processor MarkWest Energy Partners only two months ago, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co analysts wrote in a note.

Distributable cash flow attributable to MPLX jumped more than seven-fold in the fourth quarter. But analysts said most of the cash flow came from MarkWest and noted that the shareholder base for payouts had also grown with the acquisition.

"The entire MLP market has been under tremendous stress almost since the day we announced this transaction ... So that is why we have really ratcheted back our distribution growth," Gary Heminger, CEO of both companies, said on a conference call.

Tax-advantaged MLPs were once favored by investors because they pay out most of their cash flow as dividends. But their stocks have slumped along with commodity prices.

Marathon Petroleum also said it would transfer its inland marine business, which holds petroleum product barges, tow boats and other assets, to MPLX in exchange for stock.

The deal is expected to close in the second quarter, said Marathon Petroleum, which was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp .

Marathon Petroleum's fourth-quarter profit topped analysts' estimates, helped by widening crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil and refined products.

Excluding an inventory writedown of $370 million, the refiner earned 79 cents per share, beating analysts' average estimate of 69 cents, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Revenue and other income fell nearly 30 percent to $15.61 billion, missing analysts' estimate of $16.35 billion.

MPLX shares have slumped 63 percent in the past year, compared with a more than 40 percent drop in the Alerian MLP index. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath and Amrutha Gayathri in Bengaluru; Editing by Don Sebastian and Savio D'Souza)