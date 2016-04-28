(Adds details on results, CEO quote)
April 28 Refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
barely eked out a profit in the first quarter, hurt by weak
crack spreads - the difference between the prices of crude oil
and refined products.
Net income attributable to the company slumped to $1
million, or less than 1 cent per share, in the three months
ended March 31, from $891 million, or $1.62 per share, a year
earlier.
The drastic decline in profit was also a result of higher
turnaround activity, or scheduled events where an entire unit is
taken offstream for an extended period for a revamp or renewal.
Marathon also took an impairment charge of $129 million in
the latest quarter.
Refiners have seen their margins shrink due to the narrowing
price difference between U.S. Crude and globally traded
Brent futures, to which the price of refined products
are tied.
"Despite weakness in refining margins in the first two
months of the year, we saw crack spreads strengthen late in the
quarter as gasoline inventories declined and refiners responded
to market conditions," Chief Executive Gary Heminger said in a
statement on Thursday.
Marathon's revenue and other income fell 25.6 percent to
$12.75 billion.
As part of its turnaround work, Marathon commissioned a
light crude upgrade project at its Robinson, Illinois refinery
to increase its overall processing capacity by 20,000 barrels
per stream day (bpsd)
The upgrade is also to boost by 30,000 (bpsd) its light
crude capacity, the quantity of oil product produced by a single
refining unit during continuous operation for 24 hours.
Up to Wednesday's close of $41.37, the company's shares have
slumped more than 19 percent in the last 12 months.
(Reporting by Vishaka George in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil
D'Silva and Savio D'Souza)