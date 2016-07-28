(Adds details, compares profit with analysts estimate)
July 28 Marathon Petroleum Corp posted a
better-than-expected quarterly profit, helped by lower operating
costs and robust demand for gasoline during the summer driving
season.
Marathon said it also gained from the $1.28 billion
acquisition of U.S. natural gas processor MarkWest by its master
limited partnership, MPLX LP, in December.
The company's total cost and expenses fell 19.6 percent in
the three months ended June 30.
However, Marathon said its refining and marketing gross
margin fell to $12.82 per barrel from $14.84 in the second
quarter, mainly due to lower crack spreads - the difference
between the prices of crude oil and refined products.
Net income attributable to Marathon fell to $801 million
from $826 million a year earlier, while earnings per share were
unchanged at $1.51.
Excluding an impairment charge of $90 million and other
items, the company posted a profit of $1.07 per share in the
second quarter.
Revenue and other income fell 18.4 percent to $16.79
billion.
Analysts on average were expecting earnings of 97 cents per
share on revenue of $16.89 billion, according to Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
(Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Robin
Paxton and Anil D'Silva)