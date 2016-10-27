(Adds Jana statement, MPLX background, share movement)
By Vishaka George
Oct 27 Marathon Petroleum Corp reported
a much smaller-than-expected quarterly profit on lower pricing
and said it would place some assets into MPLX Inc, the
master limited partnership that it spun off in 2012.
These assets would contribute about $350 million of annual
earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization
by the end of 2017.
Shares of Marathon were down 4.4 percent at $42.30 in
morning trading, while MPLX rose 4.3 percent to $33.28.
The 2012 spinoff of pipelines and other midstream assets
came after pressure from activist hedge fund Jana Partners,
which remains a Marathon shareholder.
Jana Managing Partner Barry Rosenstein expressed support for
the shift of assets to MPLX and the possible changes to
Marathon's financial reporting that would result.
Marathon, whose operations are primarily in the U.S.
Midwest, Southeast and Gulf Coast, said its refining and
marketing gross margin fell nearly 38 percent to $10.75 per
barrel in the third quarter.
Refiners' margins have fallen this year as high fuel
inventories drag down prices for products such as gasoline.
"Despite a challenging quarter, we remain optimistic as we
move forward into 2017, given the signs of market rebalancing
and sustained strong demand," Chief Executive Officer Gary
Heminger said.
Net income attributable to Marathon fell to $145 million, or
27 cents per share, from $948 million, or $1.76 per share, a
year earlier.
Excluding special items, earnings were 58 cents per share,
below the analysts' average estimate of 81 cents, according to
Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
The company recorded an impairment charge of $267 million
after it and partner Enbridge Inc shelved the Sandpiper
Pipeline project.
Revenue and other income fell 12.3 percent to $16.46
billion.
