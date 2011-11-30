NEW YORK Nov 30 Marathon Petroleum Corp said Wednesday it
had plans to expand a 270,000 barrel per day crude unit at its
recently-expanded Garyville, Louisiana refinery by 20,000 bpd.
Speaking at the company's first investor day after splitting with
Marathon Oil Corp , Marathon Petroleum said it would also increase
production of ultra-low sulfur diesel at the refinery by 25,000 bpd by 2014
as export interest of the clean fuel grows.
The company said it is on schedule and budget with the project to
upgrade its Detroit refinery which will allow it to increase the amount of
heavy crude processed and cut feedstock costs. The revamped refinery is due
back online in the third quarter of 2012.
In Catlettsburg, the company said it will add the ability to recover
and reprocess cat cracker feed.