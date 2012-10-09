HOUSTON Oct 9 Marathon Petroleum Corp
and Harvest Pipeline Company said on Tuesday they have agreed to
jointly build a truck-to-barge system on the Ohio River to
transport crude oil produced in the Utica shale oil play to
refineries for processing.
Marathon said the project will provide 24,000 barrels per
day of truck-unloading capacity and a terminal that can load up
to 50,000 barrels per day of oil onto barges at the Ohio River
in Wellsville, Ohio.
Marathon will modify its existing Wellsville river terminal
to handle the additional volume, and a new truck rack will be
built on property leased by Harvest Pipeline next to the
Marathon operation.
Marathon has two refineries near the play -- 78,000 bpd
Canton, Ohio, and 233,000 bpd Catlettsburg, Kentucky. The Canton
plant already processes 1,500 bpd of Utica crude and condensate
after Marathon built a truck-loading facility that can handle up
to 12,000 bpd and is expandable to 24,000 bpd.
The joint project is expected to be finished by the end of
2013, Marathon said.