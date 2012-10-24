* In talks to sell part of its 20 pct stake in Athabasca
* State-run India company reported to approach Marathon
Oct 24 Marathon Oil Corp said on
Wednesday it is in negotiations to sell a portion of its 20
percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada as
part of a strategy to shed less profitable assets.
Marathon and a number of other exploration and production
companies, including ConocoPhillips, have put billions
dollars of oil and gas properties up for sale in a bid to focus
capital on projects that generate higher returns.
No sale of the non-operated Athabasca interest can be
assured, Houston-based Marathon said.
Earlier this month, sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters that Indian state-run exploration company Oil and
Natural Gas Corp planned to approach Marathon about
buying half of its interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project
in northern Alberta..
A spokeswoman for Marathon was not immediately available to
comment.
Marathon, which spun off its refining business last year,
has said it expects to raise up to $3 billion in asset sales
through 2013. So far, it has agreements totaling $1.1 billion,
Marathon said.
That figure includes the pending sale of its Alaska Cook
Inlet assets for $375 million. Also for sale are 100,000
"non-core" acres in the Eagle Ford Basin in South Texas, where
Marathon is drilling for oil..
Shares of Marathon fell 2 cents to $29.54 in morning New
York Stock Exchange Trading