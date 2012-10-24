* Talks are to sell portion of 20 pct stake in Athabasca
* State-run India company reported to approach Marathon
Oct 24 Marathon Oil Corp said on
Wednesday it is in negotiations to sell a portion of its 20
percent stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada as
part of a strategy to shed less profitable assets.
Marathon and a number of other exploration and production
companies, including ConocoPhillips, have put billions
of dollars of oil and gas properties up for sale in a bid to
focus capital on projects that generate higher returns.
No sale of the non-operated Athabasca interest can be
assured, Houston-based Marathon said.
Earlier this month, sources with knowledge of the matter
told Reuters that Indian state-run exploration company Oil and
Natural Gas Corp planned to approach Marathon about
buying half of its interest in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project
in northern Alberta..
A spokeswoman for Marathon declined to comment on the oil
sands negotiations.
Marathon, which spun off its refining business last year,
has said it expects to raise up to $3 billion in asset sales
through 2013. So far, it said, it has agreements totaling $1.1
billion.
That figure includes the pending sale of its Alaska Cook
Inlet assets for $375 million to privately held Hilcorp. Also
for sale are 100,000 "non-core" acres in the Eagle Ford Basin in
South Texas, where Marathon is drilling for oil.
.
Shares of Marathon rose 10 cents to $29.66 in morning trade
on the New York Stock Exchange.