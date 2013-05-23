May 23 Marathon Oil Corp said on
Thursday that negotiations to sell a portion of its 20 percent
stake in the Athabasca Oil Sands Project in Canada had ended
without a deal.
An agreement with the prospective purchaser was not reached
and the company is not engaged in any other discussions to sell
the assets, Marathon said.
The company disclosed the negotiations in October.
Marathon, which has spun off its refining business, said it
still expects to raise up to $3 billion from asset sales over
the three years through 2013. So far it has raised about $1.3
billion.