(Corrects year-ago earnings to $405 mln or 57 cents a share from $393 mln or 56 cents a share)

Nov 6 Marathon Oil Corp on Tuesday reported an increase in quarterly profit as oil and gas production rose.

Profit in the third quarter was $450 million, or 63 cents per share, compared with $405 million, or 57 cents per share, in the same quarter a year earlier. (Reporting By Anna Driver; editing by John Wallace)