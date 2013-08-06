Aug 6 Marathon Oil Corp on Tuesday reported a higher quarterly profit, helped by higher prices for natural gas.

Marathon, based in Houston, reported a second-quarter profit of $426 million, or 60 cents per share, compared with $393 million, or 56 cents per share in the same quarter a year earlier.

Total oil and gas output, excluding Libya, averaged 457,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed) down from 485,000 boed in the prior quarter.