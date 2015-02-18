Feb 18 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday
cut its 2015 budget by another 20 percent to $3.5 billion and
said its fourth-quarter profit rose, boosted by a gain related
to the sale of oil and gas properties in Angola and Norway.
Profit in the quarter was $926 million, or $1.37 per share,
compared with $375 million, or 54 cents in the year-ago period.
Marathon, which previously said it was slashing 2015
spending about 20 percent in December, said it would make a
second budget cut of another 20 percent.
The company said its output, excluding Libya, would rise 5-7
percent this year.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade)