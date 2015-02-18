(Adds details from earnings release, estimate)
Feb 18 Marathon Oil Corp on Wednesday
said it would cut its 2015 capital budget by another 20 percent
to $3.5 billion, and reported that fourth-quarter profit rose,
on a gain related to the sale of oil and gas properties in
Angola and Norway.
Oil companies have made drastic budget cuts in response to a
collapse in the price of crude oil. Since June, oil prices have
fallen by about half, whipsawed by growing supplies and waning
demand.
"Though our U.S. resource plays generate competitive returns
at current pricing, we're taking action to materially reduce our
2015 capital program relative to 2014 to protect our financial
flexibility," Marathon Chief Executive Lee Tillman said in a
statement.
Marathon, which said in December it was slashing 2015
spending about 20 percent, stated it would make a second budget
cut of another 20 percent to $3.5 billion.
Profit in the quarter was $926 million, or $1.37 per share,
compared with $375 million, or 54 cents, in the year-ago period.
Adjusting for one-time items including $932 million related
to the sale of its operations in Norway and Angola, Marathon had
an adjusted loss from continuing operations of 13 cents per
share as prices for oil fell sharply.
Analysts on average had expected a profit of 3 cents per
share, according to Thomson/Reuters/I/B/E/S.
The company said its output, excluding Libya, would rise 5
percent to 7 percent this year. By comparison, in 2014
Marathon's total company production increased 8 percent.
Shares of Marathon edged slightly lower to $29 in
after-hours trading, down 2 cents from a New York Stock Exchange
close of $29.02.
(Reporting by Anna Driver; Editing by Terry Wade; EDiting by
Seve Orlofsky)