BRIEF-Umpqua Holdings Corp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.21
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.26 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
May 6 Marathon Oil Corp said on Tuesday that first-quarter profit nearly tripled, helped in part by recent asset sales.
The company posted net income of $1.15 billion, or $1.65 per share, compared with $383 million, or 54 cents per share, in the year-ago period.
Marathon closed on the sale of its Angola assets in the first quarter, posting an after-tax gain of $576 million.
Excluding the sale and other one-time items, Marathon posted net income of 88 cents per share. (Reporting by Ernest Scheyder)
* HNI Corporation reports earnings for first quarter fiscal year 2017