Feb 1 Marathon Oil Corp posted a quarterly profit that missed analysts' expectations on lower oil and gas sales volumes and minimal production in Libya.

Sales volumes during the fourth quarter averaged 368,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boed), compared with 417,000 a year ago.

The lower sales volumes were primarily the result of lower production in Libya, where production available for sale fell 93 percent to 3000 boed.

The oil and gas company's quarterly net income fell to $549 million, or 78 cents per share, from $706 million, or 99 cents per share, a year ago.

The company, which spun off its refining business last June to form Marathon Petroleum Corp, said adjusted income from continuing operations rose to $552 million, or 78 cents per share, from $494 million, or 70 cents per share, a year ago.

Analysts had expected Marathon Oil to earn 82 cents a share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.