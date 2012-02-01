* Announces $2 bln share buyback over 2 years

* MLP a possibility for some midstream assets

* Q4 loss 21 cents/share vs. Street forecast 6 cent/loss

* Revenue up 11 pct to $19.44 bln

* Shares up 9.9 percent (Adds earnings comparison, stock movement)

Feb 1 U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp announced a stock repurchase of up to $2 billion and said it might spin off some assets, sending its shares up nearly 10 percent and overshadowing news of a wider-than-expected quarterly loss.

The company said on Wednesday that its board had approved a share buyback plan of up to $2 billion over two years and said it was looking at strategic alternatives for some of its midstream assets, including spinning them off into a master limited partnership.

The fourth-quarter net loss was $75 million, or 21 cents per share, compared with year-earlier net income of $230 million, or 64 cents per share.

Analysts on average expected a loss of 6 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

During the quarter, the price between U.S. benchmark crude oil and European Brent crude narrowed, squeezing margins. U.S. crude oil prices averaged about $92.39 per barrel.

Total revenue and other income rose 11 percent to $19.44 billion. Analysts expected $15.06 billion.

Shares of the company, which was spun off from Marathon Oil Corp last year, were up 9.9 percent at $41.99 in trading before the market opened. (Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Ernest Scheyder in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Von Ahn)