* Announces $2 bln share buyback over 2 years
* MLP a possibility for some midstream assets
* Q4 loss 21 cents/share vs. Street forecast 6 cent/loss
* Revenue up 11 pct to $19.44 bln
* Shares up 9.9 percent
(Adds earnings comparison, stock movement)
Feb 1 U.S. refiner Marathon Petroleum Corp
announced a stock repurchase of up to $2 billion and
said it might spin off some assets, sending its shares up nearly
10 percent and overshadowing news of a wider-than-expected
quarterly loss.
The company said on Wednesday that its board had approved a
share buyback plan of up to $2 billion over two years and said
it was looking at strategic alternatives for some of its
midstream assets, including spinning them off into a master
limited partnership.
The fourth-quarter net loss was $75 million, or 21 cents per
share, compared with year-earlier net income of $230 million, or
64 cents per share.
Analysts on average expected a loss of 6 cents per share,
according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
During the quarter, the price between U.S. benchmark crude
oil and European Brent crude narrowed, squeezing margins.
U.S. crude oil prices averaged about $92.39 per barrel.
Total revenue and other income rose 11 percent to $19.44
billion. Analysts expected $15.06 billion.
Shares of the company, which was spun off from Marathon Oil
Corp last year, were up 9.9 percent at $41.99 in trading
before the market opened.
(Reporting by Swetha Gopinath in Bangalore and Ernest Scheyder
in New York; Editing by Don Sebastian and Lisa Von Ahn)