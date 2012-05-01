GLOBAL MARKETS-British pound falls after UK election shock, dollar gains
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
May 1 U.S. refining company Marathon Petroleum Corp said it will look at spinning off some of its pipeline assets into a master limited partnership (MLP) and taking it public, even as it considers strategic alternatives for those assets.
Marathon added that it may sell a minority interest in the unit in an initial public offering.
If Marathon goes through with the public offering, the wholly owned subsidiary -- MPLX LP -- will hold an interest in onshore pipeline assets located in the Midwest and Gulf Coast regions of the United States.
Marathon said it expects to file a registration statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission during the third quarter.
* Wall Street hits new intra-day highs before paring most gains
June 9 Exxon Mobil Corp asked a New York court on Friday to reject another subpoena request from Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, arguing the prosecutor's recent claim to have found evidence Exxon misled investors was false and that he was abusing his investigative powers.