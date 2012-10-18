Oct 18 U.S. refining company Marathon Petroleum
Corp plans to sell 15 million units in an initial public
offering of its pipeline and processing master limited
partnership (MLP), with pricing seen at $19 to $21 per share,
according to a regulatory filing on Thursday.
MLPs are popular with energy companies in part because the
structures pay little or no taxes. And investors in the publicly
traded units see higher yields, a big draw in a time of very low
interest rates.
Marathon Petroleum's MLP, which will trade under the symbol
"MPLX," on the New York Stock Exchange, will own, operate and
acquire crude oil and refined product pipelines and processing
assets, the Findlay, Ohio-based company said in a filing with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
MPLX will grant the deal's underwriters a 30-day option to
purchase up to an additional 2.25 million units at the IPO price
to cover over-allotments, if any.
UBS Investment Bank, BofA Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley,
Citigroup and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running
managers for the offering.